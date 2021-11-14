INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INMB opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.67. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in INmune Bio by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.