Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.30%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

