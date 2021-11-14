Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Market Cap Achieves $4.70 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $440,996.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00052453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00224305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00086061 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

