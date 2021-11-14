Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.39). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

