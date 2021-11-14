Insider Buying: Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) Insider Purchases £10,800 in Stock

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) insider Peter Jensen bought 30,000 shares of Allergy Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27).

Allergy Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.69. Allergy Therapeutics plc has a one year low of GBX 13.67 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 40.50 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £231.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

