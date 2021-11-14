Insider Buying: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

