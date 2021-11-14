Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Purchases $17,430.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb acquired 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $17,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

