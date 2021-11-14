Insider Buying: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Acquires $101,175.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

