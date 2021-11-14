Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £163.10 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44) per share, with a total value of £163.10 ($213.09).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,415.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,319.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

