Insider Buying: Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Insider Acquires A$36,270.76 in Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) insider Karl Paganin acquired 55,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,270.76 ($25,907.69).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

