Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.82, for a total value of C$1,991,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,696,660.11.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Robert Martin bought 29,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$835,780.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Robert Martin bought 28,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,386.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

