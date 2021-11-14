Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37.

Darren Fichter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$25.81 and a one year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.02.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

