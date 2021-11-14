Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Sells 15,385 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan G. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chubb alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.95. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.