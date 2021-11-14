Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $743.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $336.91 and a 12 month high of $762.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

