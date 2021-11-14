Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

