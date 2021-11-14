Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$21.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

