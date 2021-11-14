International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

IGT stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

