Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,326,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $354.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

