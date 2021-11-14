Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.70 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

