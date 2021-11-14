Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
Shares of INUV opened at $0.70 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $82.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.82.
Inuvo Company Profile
