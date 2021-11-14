Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $96,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.62 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

