Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 236.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 327,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,297,000 after buying an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after buying an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

