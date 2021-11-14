Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,822 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $92,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

EHC stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

