Invesco Ltd. Sells 54,086 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.84% of GFL Environmental worth $87,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

