Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,614,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 189,913 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 334.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.96 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

