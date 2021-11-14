Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.