Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.45

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $25.99. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 251 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

