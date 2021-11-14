ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.10. ironSource shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 36,555 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get ironSource alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ironSource by 350.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $86,960,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $63,525,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.