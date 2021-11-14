iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 32.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $67,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

