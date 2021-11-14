iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

