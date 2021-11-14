iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Savior LLC

Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,795,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,966,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 381,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

