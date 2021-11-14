iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

