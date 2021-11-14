iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $322.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

