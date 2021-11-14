iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average is $271.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $208.08 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

