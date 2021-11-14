iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $891,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $355.49 and a 1-year high of $472.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

