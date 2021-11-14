Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth $394,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 41.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

