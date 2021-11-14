J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 942 ($12.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,036.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,110.44. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

