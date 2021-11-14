Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.50. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

