Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jamf updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Jamf stock traded down $9.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 5,438,036 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jamf stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

