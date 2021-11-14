Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Announces Earnings Results

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jamf updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Jamf stock traded down $9.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 5,438,036 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.
In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.