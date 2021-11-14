Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $9.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 5,438,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $13,625,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

