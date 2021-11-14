Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.