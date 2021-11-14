Jefferies Financial Group Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $400.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.27.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $363.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.12. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

