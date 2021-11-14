Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE M opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 412,186 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3,134.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 58.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 591.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

