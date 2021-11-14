Jefferies Financial Group Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $60.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

