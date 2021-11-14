Jefferies Group LLC Buys 2,421 Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 3.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

