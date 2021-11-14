Jeffery Allen Leonard Sells 503 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $79,157.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.17 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

