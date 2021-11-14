JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

