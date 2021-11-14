John B. Berding Sells 15,957 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $139.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

