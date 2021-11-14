John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $165.04 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $172.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $960,879. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.