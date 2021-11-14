John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 286.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,004,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,337,000.

