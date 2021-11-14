John L. Calmes, Jr. Sells 7,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.52. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $261.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average is $178.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in World Acceptance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

